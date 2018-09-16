Man Utd reignite interest in landing Arsenal star in January swoop

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Mesut Ozil and may even make a move for the German in January.

United were strongly linked with a move for the playmaker over the summer, while new Gunners boss Unai Emery recently told the player that he needed to justify his £350,000-a-week wages.

Emery denied a rift with Ozil but admitted that he wanted to see more from his highest paid player, who still has another two-and-a-half years on his deal.

Ozil must have taken that to heart after he scored what turned out to be Arsenal’s winner as they saw off Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

For his part, Jose Mourinho was keeping tabs on the 29-year-old last season and the Sunday Express claims that the Red Devils boss is still keen if Ozil, who only signed his new deal with the club earlier this year, becomes available.

Mourinho was left fuming with the club’s board over missing out on several top transfer targets over the summer and it is thought United are ready to provide the Portuguese tactician with January funds to boost his squad.

