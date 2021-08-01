Man Utd turn the corner after rejecting ‘dream’ move that could’ve tempted

Man Utd appear to have turned the corner on their once-dubious transfer strategy after rejecting a ‘dream’ move that would’ve tempted in previous years, per multiple sources.

In stark contrast to previous years, Man Utd have landed each of their main targets this summer. Furthermore, both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have been signed early enough to give them every chance of featuring straight from the off.

Varane must quarantine upon arriving in the UK before his medical can be completed. Though with two weeks to go before the new seasons begins, time is on his side.

At 28, Varane is in his prime, while the 21-year-old Sancho’s best years still lay ahead. Those types of acquisitions will no doubt please the Old Trafford faithful more than what the club’s transfer strategy produced over recent years.

Aging veterans the likes of Radamel Falcao, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani all arrived late into their careers.

While Ibrahimovic and Cavani can be considered successes, they were not the type of signings to push Man Utd towards their true aims – the Premier League and Champions League.

Perhaps with that in mind and with a greater sense of purpose now instilled in the club’s key decision makers, Man Utd have rejected the chance to sign German ace, Jerome Boateng. That’s according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claimed they are ‘not considering a move.’

Despite Varane’s impending arrival, it has been speculated Man Utd could in fact sign two centre-halves this summer. Indeed, the Manchester Evening News speculated as much in July.

Boateng remains an elite level defender, though at 32, his days at the top are clearly numbered. Bayern Munich saw the writing on the wall when allowing Boateng to leave as a free agent.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Italian outlet Calciomercato revealed joining Man Utd is Boateng’s ‘dream’ move. With his love of Bayern strong, Boateng would reportedly prefer not to play for another German side.

Picking Boateng up may have appealed to Man Utd in the recent past. But it appears a short-term outlook is now in their rear-view mirror – at least as far as Boateng is concerned.

A move to England may not be fully out of the question, however. Tottenham have been tentatively linked. Conversely, Sevilla’s interest in the German could indicate they are one step closer to sanctioning Jules Kounde’s prospective transfer to Chelsea.

Man Utd prepared to complete redemption arc

Meanwhile, Manchester United are ready to offer a new contract to Luke Shaw following his return to form, according to a report.

Shaw joined United from Southampton in 2014 as the most expensive teenager in world football. Now 26, it has been a bumpy ride. But he has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the league. What’s more, he became a crucial starter for England at Euro 2020, even scoring in the final.

It followed a season in which Shaw really got back to his best. His United career to that point had been disrupted by injuries, an infamously fractious relationship with ex-manager Jose Mourinho and inconsistent form. It prompted United to sign Alex Telles to compete for his position last October.

But as a result of his resurgence, he is now set to be rewarded with a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Shaw’s current contract will expire in 2023, although his club have the option to extend it by a year. United are now willing to reward him with better terms as they continue planning for a title challenge.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Man Utd have edge over Liverpool as midfield target’s agents fly in to UK