Man Utd reject pick of €140m duo as they stand firm on £75m man

Manchester United have rejected the chance to sign either of Inter Milan pair Mauro Icardi or Radja Nainggolan, reports in Italy claim.

Over the weekend, Inter chief Beppe Marotta confirmed that the duo are not in the club’s plans for next season, opening the door for a potential exit.

“When building a project, you have to find the right profiles,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

“Both players know full well they are not part of our plans. That doesn’t mean we doubt their talent or capabilities, as I consider them to be two excellent players.

“Talent can win you games, but the squad wins you the league, which is the main objective we are setting out for. They are not part of our project, with all due respect.”

United have been repeatedly linked with a move for Icardi as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who could head the other way and join the Nerazzurri.

Meanwhile, on Friday it was reported that Inter were ready to offer Nainggolan as part of a swap deal for Nemanja Matic.

La Repubblica in Italy claim that United were offered the chance to take one as part of a swap deal for Lukaku, however they have told the San Siro side that they want the full £75million asking price in cash.

As a result, they are not willing to consider Icardi or Nainggolan as a counterpart, while it still looks as if Lukaku will have the choice of up to three destinations in Italy – the other two being Napoli and Juventus.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!