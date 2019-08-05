Man Utd reject rubbish Real Madrid cash, plus player swap Pogba offer

Paul Pogba looks certain to stay at Manchester United for the start of the season, at least, after the Red Devils rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

Midfielder Pogba has seemingly spent the summer publicly looking to force a way out of Old Trafford, with Real the most likely destination.

But United have put a spanner in his plans by snubbing a low offer of £27.4million, plus playmaker James Rodriguez, according to The Times.

Ed Woodward, who bought Pogba for a then-world record £89m has put a £150m price tag on France’s World Cup winner.

Read more: Manchester United are understood to have pulled the plug on a deal to sign Paulo Dybala due to the Juventus striker’s wage demands.

According to sources in Spain, Real have been unable to get anywhere near that price, which leaves the transfer in the balance – especially with just four days remaining in the English transfer window – although La Liga clubs have until September 2 to beat the deadline.

Pogba did not feature in the final pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Saturday, but midfield partner Nemanja Matic still believes the Frenchman is going nowehere.

“We will see what is going to happen,” Matic said of Pogba’s situation.

“He’s a Manchester United player and of course we will be happy if he stays.

“He is a great player and very important for the team.

“I don’t see that he’s going to leave. But in football anything is possible.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!