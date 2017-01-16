Man Utd reject second Lyon offer for out-of-favour Memphis

Manchester United have rejected an improved offer from Lyon for Memphis Depay – as the Red Devils continue to hold out for their asking price.

The French side have been locked in talks with United over a deal for the out-of-favour Dutch winger, with their first bid of £12million rejected last week.

The Ligue 1 side have now made an approved offer of £13million to United – but reports in France say that has again been rebuffed, with United refusing to accept a penny less than their £17.5million valuation.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio confirmed the 22-year-old United winger was a priority for his club last week.

Speaking about Depay, coach Genesio said: “This is my number one priority, I’m a fan of this player, he has an interesting profile for us.

“Things are progressing. We keep working. It takes time, discussions, because recruiting a player now is not easy.”

Jose Mourinho, though, said on Friday that Lyon remain some way off meeting United’s valuation.

The United boss said: “The offer we had is far from being reasonable for us.

“If in the end of the month nothing happens, he’s one more option”

United signed the player in a £25million deal from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015, but the Holland international has been a major disappointment during his time at Old Trafford, with his attitude often being called into question.