Man Utd reject to undertake medical ‘today’ after being offered ‘lucrative salary’ to return to football

Jesse Lingard arrives in South Korea for his FC Seoul medical

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has landed in South Korea to undertake a medical ahead of a move to FC Seoul.

The 31-year-old was greeted by dozens of adoring fans shouting his name at Incheon International Airport.

Lingard hasn’t played a competitive match for over seven months after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

He came close to joining Steven Gerrard’s El Ettifaq after training with the Saudi club but a deal failed to materialise after difficulties arose in negotiations.

As reported by TEAMtalk, FC Seoul have now offered Lingard a ‘lucrative two-year contract, with the option for a third.’

The England international had other offers on the table from Saudi Arabia, Europe and England but looks set to finalise his switch to South Korea.

If Lingard does complete his move, as expected, he will become the most high-profile name to play in the Asian country.

Lingard set to finalise move to FC Seoul

Lingard has recently spent time in Dubai undergoing an individual training programme to make sure he is ready to resume his career.

As mentioned, he most recently played for Nottingham Forest – where he had a contract for the 2022/23 season after leaving Man Utd on a free transfer.

Lingard made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Tricky Trees, scoring two goals and making two assists.

The attacking midfielder has spent most of his career with Man Utd, where he went through spells of being a key player.

During his time at Old Trafford, Lingard played 232 matches in total, netting 35 times.

It seems likely that Lingard’s career in the Premier League is over despite some English clubs reportedly being interested in him.

Lingard had big wage demands, however, which made a move difficult for his suitors.

As mentioned, his salary in South Korea will be ‘lucrative’ and it’s likely that he could play out the rest of his career with FC Seoul.

