Man Utd reject ‘world record’ De Gea bid from Real Madrid – report

Manchester United have stood by their vow not to sell David de Gea by rejected Real Madrid’s opening £60million ‘world record’ offer for the goalkeeper.

The Spain goalkeeper has been tracked by the La Liga champions for some time and came close to joining them in the summer transfer window of 2015 only for the deal to scuppered by the failure to complete the paperwork in time.

But with Real Madrid sniffing round de Gea once again, Sky Sports News claim United have rejected an opening offer of £60million for their No 1.

Real’s offer is more than three times the £18m United paid Atletico Madrid for the Spain No 1 in 2011, and almost double the current world record fee for a goalkeeper.

But that has not prevented United rejecting the deal and comes just a day after our story that suggested the club would fight Real all the way this summer and would reject all approaches for de Gea.

De Gea has two years left to run on his Manchester United deal – signed in the months that followed the breakdown of his move to Real in 2015 – with the club having the option of a 12-month extension.

United’s stance, however, is unlikely to deter Real, who are reportedly willing to spend up to £75million to finally land their man.