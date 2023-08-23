Man Utd rejected as Brazil midfielder ‘agrees terms’ with Liverpool; opening €30m offer given short shrift

Liverpool are reportedly intent on making Fluminense star Andre their fourth midfield signing of the summer, amid claims the 22-year-old has already said yes over a move to Anfield.

The Reds have seen their summer transfer agenda dominated by the need to freshen up their engine room. While it was known months in advance that Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner would depart as free agents, the sales of stalwarts Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – both of whom sealed lucrative moves to Saudi Arabia – came out of the blue.

And with loanee Arthur Melo returning to Juventus (he has since joined Fiorentina on a similar arrangement), Liverpool found themselves a few players light on the squad that ended last season.

Thankfully, they have since been able to add to their squad with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Waturu Endo arriving for combined fees of around £111.5m.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, however, is still not satisfied and wants to add further players to the mix before the window shuts. And while the likes of Cheick Doucoure has reportedly indicated his willingness to join Liverpool, Crystal Palace have placed a hefty fee on his head.

It’s a similar case with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutchman making clear his wish to move to pastures new. But the Bundesliga champions remain unconvinced over his sale and will likely only do so if they receive an inflated fee.

As such, it is little wonder to see Liverpool cast their net further afield with Fluminense star Andre a well-documented target.

The 22-year-old has been capped the once by his country, and is regarded as one of the best young talents.

READ MORE: Liverpool submit ‘verbal offer’ for midfield signing No 4 after rising star makes transfer desire known

Liverpool see opening offer for Andre rejected

However, it is felt he really needs an elite move into European competition to take his game to the next level.

And his form has drawn admiring glances from a number of clubs with Barcelona and Manchester United among those reportedly keen. However, it is Liverpool who have made the first move, with news emerging of an opening £25.5m (€30m) offer launched by the Reds.

ESPN, though, writes that Fluminense have rejected Liverpool’s offer out of hand, and have responded by informing them that, even if they lodge an improved bid, they will not consider his sale.

Liverpool know though that the Brazilian side will have a breaking point and are reportedly preparing a new and improved bid. The Reds know they have just over nine days to finalise his signing with the European transfer window closing for business at 11pm on Friday September 1.

The Reds, however, are lifted by the news that Andre has already said yes to a move to Anfield.

Speaking to Redmen TV, Brazilian journalist Emmanuel Luiz says Andre has already agreed “personal terms agreed with Liverpool”, having turned down Manchester United’s approach.

“Manchester United went to Andre’s camp to talk to them about a possible negotiation. What they said [was] the player has personal terms agreed with Liverpool, personal already agreed. That’s done,” Luiz told RedmenTV.

“The player said to Fluminense, the situation today – I called some guys close to Andre – and they said to me, Andre said to Fluminense ‘I want to go to Liverpool, I want to go, I have personal terms agreed’. That’s fine but what Fluminense said [was] we are not going to say right now because of the Copa Libertadores [which does not end until November] that we already know.

“So Andre said ‘I’m going to talk to them [Liverpool].”

Andre has played 145 times for Fluminense and is contracted to the Rio de Janeiro side until the end of 2026.

READ MORE ~ Liverpool transfers: Dutch media in disbelief at Klopp plan to replace another Saudi target with PSV talent