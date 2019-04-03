Man Utd rejoin race for €150m midfielder as Man City eye alternatives

Manchester United are ready to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, a report claims.

Our exclusive report earlier in the month suggested that Pep Guardiola is ready to move for Saul after being frustrated in attempts to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

It has previously been claimed that Barcelona have first refusal on Saul, while last October the player admitted to the media that he cannot be certain he will stay at Atleti for the duration of his eight-year deal.

However, he Spaniard, who has a massive contract until 2026, has been linked with a range of clubs including Manchester United.

Now, ESPN FC claim that United are determined to land Saul as potential replacement for Ander Herrera, who is seemingly set to move to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his deal expires.

They still face competition from Guardiola and City, but they now apparently see Saul’s Atletico teammate Rodri Hernandez as an alternative.

Old Trafford officials ‘are aware about the difficulty of the negotiations with Atletico set to demand Saul’s full €150million release clause’, the report goes on to claim.

