Man Utd relief as scan clears Lukaku of ankle injury

Romelu Lukaku has been cleared of serious injury after the Manchester United striker had his ankle scanned while on international duty with Belgium.

Lukaku needed to be checked after being hurt in United’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, in which he scored his 11th goal since joining the club from Everton in the summer.

The 24-year-old will now be put on a special training programme in the hope of proving his fitness for Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia on Saturday and Cyprus on Tuesday.

A statement from the Belgian football association, the KBVB, read: “Romelu Lukaku underwent an MRI scan but no fracture or structural damage has been diagnosed.

“The next days he will follow an individual training program.

“It is however too early to state that he won’t be match fit for the Bosnia and/or Cyprus game.”

News the injury is not serious will be a relief to United ahead of their Premier League trip to Liverpool on October 14.

Belgium, who have already qualified for Russia 2018, are without captain Vincent Kompany for their upcoming fixtures. The Manchester City defender, who has not played since the last international break due to a calf injury, was called up for assessment but has now returned to his club to continue his recovery.