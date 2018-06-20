Man Utd reluctant to use Spurs target as makeweight for £50m Chelsea star

Manchester United are reluctant to use Anthony Martial as part of any deal for £50m-rated Chelsea winger Willian, according to reports in the local media.

The France winger has been in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side since his appointment at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, but the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez has pushed the player further down the pecking order.

Martial’s inactivity cost him a place in France’s 2018 World Cup squad, and with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all heavily linked with a move, the player’s agent has confirmed he wants out.

Reports in Wednesday’s papers said Mourinho was now seeking an eye-watering £100million for a player he appears reluctant to lose this summer – though it appears that stance could change if the United manager is successful in his pursuit of Willian.

The Brazilian has long been mentioned as a United target and the Manchester Evening News has confirmed Mourinho is keen on a reunion with the player this summer. However, the paper insists Mourinho is unwilling to use Martial as part of any deal to sign the former Shakhtar star and is keen to see the unsettled Frenchman either move abroad or stay at Old Trafford.

It seems strange that Mourinho is playing hardball over Martial’s future, especially given his refusal to play him on a regular basis. However, it’s suggested the futures successes of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne – who both left Chelsea under Mourinho’s watchful eye – could be behind his unwillingness to sell without a fight.

It seems United aren’t the only side unwilling to sell a player to a direct rival, however, with Mourinho admitting earlier this year he doubts Chelsea would allow Willian to move to Old Trafford.

“I worked with Brazilian players in every team I coached, and I enjoyed [them] a lot, everything they can give and also every problem they can create,” Mourinho told ESPN.

“But honestly, I enjoyed a lot, and who knows we can have a Brazilian in the squad next year.

“I don’t believe it will be Willian, because Chelsea won’t make it possible.”

