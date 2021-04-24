Man Utd ‘renege’ on deal to leave ‘upset’ and ‘popular’ star facing bitter exit

Man Utd are facing more upheaval in a problem position after reportedly performing a U-turn over the offering of a new deal.

Man Utd are once again expected to be a major player in the upcoming summer transfer window. High-profile arrivals the likes of Erling Haaland have been speculated, though who departs could be just as intriguing.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The Red Devils’ goalkeeping department has gone under the microscope in recent months.

The once untouchable David de Gea has had to play second fiddle to Dean Henderson. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attempted diplomacy over the change was swiftly rebuffed by Roy Keane.

With two outstanding goalkeepers on the books, something must give. By all accounts, a radical overhaul of the position could materialise this summer.

A sensational swap deal involving De Gea was touted in mid-April. Henderson’s position appears secure, though whether he’ll be handed the gloves next season remains a mystery to most as yet.

Further down the pecking order, Sergio Romero has been frozen out of first-team matters since his wife publicly criticised the club over his botched move to Everton.

That put 38-year-old veteran Lee Grant as third-choice, though the latest report reveals his time at Old Trafford will soon be coming to an acrimonious end.

The Daily Mail report that Man Utd have ‘reneged’ on their offer of a new 12-month deal for Grant. That will likely mean a departure once his current contract expires at the end of June.

Despite only making two appearances since arriving in 2018, Grant is described as a ‘popular member of the squad.’

The U-turn is said to have left Grant ‘upset’ over how he has been treated.

Man Utd squad’s collective ESL stance revealed

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic spoke of a “victory for football” when declaring what the collective view of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad was regarding the European Super League.

European football was rocked last weekend when news broke of a proposed breakaway league. Backlash was almost unanimous, with pundits and fans in particular voicing their extreme displeasure. Two days later, the pressure told as the rogue competition folded amid multiple teams pulling out.

Man Utd were one club at the heart of the controversy. The developments drove a wedge further between fans and the Glazer family, evidenced by the protest at Carrington on Thursday.

Now, speaking to Sky Sports (via the Mirror), Matic has revealed the Man Utd squad’s collective condemnation for all things ESL.

“The first information that came to us was on Sunday after the game,” said the Serbian.

“What I can say is that on behalf of all players, we are happy that all clubs listened to the supporters. I think this was a victory for football.

“We all share the same opinion – we are all with our supporters. I think that was the better decision for football that we don’t go to that Super League.”

READ MORE: Chelsea, Man Utd risk getting caught napping over Ligue 1 wonderkid