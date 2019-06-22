Man Utd reopen talks with top star over new £350,000k-a-week deal

Manchester United are reportedly back around the negotiating table with David de Gea as they look to thrash out a new deal ahead of the season.

United activated the Spain international’s one-year extension back in November, as they looked to protect one of their top assets after talks over a new deal failed to materialise.

Previous reports had claimed that United would have to pay De Gea a ‘whopping golden handshake’ of around £20m to leave for PSG this summer – rather than exit Old Trafford for nothing next summer.

However, despite links with a move away from the club this summer, The Sun now claims that United are ‘confident’ this new offer will be accepted by the 28-year-old.

An offer of £300,000 a week was previously on the table and the Red Devils ‘are ready to increase that to £350,000 a week to tempt the Spanish keeper to stay put.’

It would be a four-year contract with the option of staying an extra season, while the salary would be a huge increase on his current wages of around £200,000 a week.

A deal is still up in the air, though, with De Gea potentially waiting to see ‘what business they do in this summer’s transfer market.’

So far the Red Devils have managed to bring in Daniel James from Swansea, although many more additions are expected as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp his squad.

