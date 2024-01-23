Man Utd to replace Antony with £30m winger after Ratcliffe request; veteran striker also pursued

Manchester United are reportedly keen on a deal for Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards and are pursuing Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting.

The Red Devils have endured an underwhelming start to the season and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table – 11 points adrift of the top four.

New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a squad revamp in the summer, but Erik ten Hag is also keen to make immediate improvements to his squad.

The winger position is one area Ten Hag is looking at strengthening. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk on Monday, Man Utd are willing to sell Antony to any club willing to pay £50m before the end of the month.

Facundo Pellistri, Amad Diallo and Omari Forson have also been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

If a couple of those players leave, Ten Hag may well look to bring in a new winger and Football Transfers claims that he has identified Edwards as a target.

The former Tottenham man has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time after impressing for the Portuguese giants.

Man Utd chasing Edwards, Choupo-Moting

According to Football Transfer’s report, Edwards is ‘liked’ by Ratcliffe and is seen as a potential replacement for Antony should he leave Man Utd.

The 25-year-old winger can play on either flank and as an attacking midfielder when required. Edwards has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring six goals and making five assists.

This is in stark contrast to Man Utd’s £83m flop Antony, who has failed to make a single goal contribution in 22 matches this term.

However, the report claims that the Red Devils will most likely have to wait until the summer to bring Edwards in, but there is confidence a deal can be sealed around the £30m mark.

Football Transfers adds that Man Utd are still pursuing a six-month loan deal for Bayern striker Choupo-Moting.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to climatise to the Premier League this term, while Antony Martial has scored just one league goal and is linked with an exit.

Choupo Moting, 34, has bags of experience and knows what it takes to win trophies, so could be a solid stop-gap solution to the Red Devil’s striker problems until they can bring in a new big-money front man in the summer.

