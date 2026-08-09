Arsenal are being backed to complete a Manchester United raid that makes perfect sense for all involved, while Fabrizio Romano has dropped a bombshell on the idea.

Despite being the champions of England and having cash to splash, Arsenal are finding attracting a major name in the forward line strangely difficult.

Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola have all been courted iat various points through the summer, though none will arrive at the Emirates.

And with Mikel Arteta desperate to sign both a left winger and striker, The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst claims he could now fix his gaze on Man Utd.

Luckhurst – who exclusively covers the Red Devils – believes Arsenal making a move for Marcus Rashford makes sense for all parties involved.

Marcus Rashford to Arsenal makes perfect sense

He explained: “Arsenal wanted Brazilian ace Vinicius as their marquee signing to launch their first Prem title defence in 22 years…

“Rashford is a downgrade on Vinicius – well, who isn’t? – but he ticks a lot of boxes for Arsenal: Premier League pedigree, Champions League clout, big-club nous, winners’ medals, international experience and with a point to prove.

“Rashford has incentives aplenty to show he is too young for the riches of Turkey or Saudi Arabia.

“He has hopes of representing England again at the Euros in 2028 as well as the 2030 World Cup.”

Rashford, 28, had initially hoped to join Barcelona this summer by way of the €30m option to buy in last season’s loan agreement.

However, Barca ultimately chose to sign Anthony Gordon instead, and Rashford has no intention of dropping into an inferior league.

That stance rules out moves to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and factoring in his hefty £325,000-a-week wages, the expectation is he’ll now remain a Man Utd player beyond the summer window.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who detailed the latest he’s hearing on Rashford’s situation on his YouTube channel.

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Man Utd to retain Rashford – Fabrizio Romano

“Man Utd really feeling that there is concrete, strong, likely chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United,” declared Romano.

“At the moment, there are no movements with other clubs. Rashford is not accepting Turkey or Saudi. These solutions are not interesting for Marcus Rashford. He is not going to consider that.

“And it’s not about the money, it’s not about the proposals. He doesn’t want to play in these clubs, at this stage of his career.

“So, for Rashford is stay at Man Utd or a very top, top club at the very end of the window. But at the moment, the most likely outcome is for Marcus Rashford to stay at United.

“United believe that at the end of the window, Rashford has a really big chance to stay at the club, to revive his career with Michael Carrick.

“So, strong, strong chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United this summer.

“Obviously, Michael Carrick is a big factor because he will be very happy to continue with Marcus Rashford. He would be very happy to give him one more opportunity, so let’s follow the situation.”

Of course, Arsenal can afford Rashford’s high salary and at this point in time, represent a sexier option than Man Utd given they’re the dominant force in England right now.

Nevertheless, prior reports from The Athletic claimed Rashford has no desire to join another English club this summer, thus ruling out a shock switch to the Emirates anyway.

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