Man Utd transfer bid ridiculed as Rennes react to lowly offer for teenager

Manchester United will seemingly have to go back to the drawing board if they want to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer after Rennes ‘laughed in the face’ of reports stating they will let the teenager leave for a cut-price fee.

The talented midfielder is another on United’s summer radar with a deal for Jadon Sancho finally over the line. Indeed, director of football John Murtough reportedly wants Camavinga next through the door as he looks to furnish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a title -challenging squad.

To that end, talk of a deal for Camavinga has gathered pace over the last few days. The Rennes midfielder has already hinted at a potential switch to Old Trafford after he ‘liked’ a post about Sancho’s impending £73m move.

A report over the weekend gave United more belief. That’s after it was stated that a transfer away from Rennes now looks “inevitable”.

And on Monday, our Paper Talk revealed how a trusted transfer journalist stated a cut-price transfer was on the cards this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Rennes will sell for a bargain €30m (£25.7m) fee with just 12 months left on Camavinga’s deal.

Romano states that United are already in contact over a prospective deal. Furthermore, the player will likely choose between the Red Devils and a move to PSG.

However, a fresh update has ridiculed claims that United are poised to sign Camavinga and that a fee of €30m would secure the deal.

As per Get French Football News talk of a United bid for that amount was met with laughter from a source at Rennes.

That would seemingly put an end to talk that Rennes are willing to let Camavinga leave on the cheap. However, his sale does look likely given he now has less than a year to run on his existing deal.

Rennes boss wants Camavinga decision sorted

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Rennes boss Bruno Genesio admits a decision must soon be reached over Camavinga.

“We have already stressed this several times. We cannot afford to remain in this situation concerning an international player like him,” said the Frenchman.

“It’s part of a career to have important decisions to make. He has a very important one [decision] to make for his future, and we at the club also have our interests to defend.

“I hope we find a solution that everyone is satisfied with.”

His manager for France, Didier Deschamps, is also expecting big things from Camavinga.

“I need to manage him like [former boss] Julien Stephan is managing Eduardo at Rennes,” said Deschamps. “He will play every three days soon. He is a very young player with a lot of great skills and huge talent.

“I already selected him last month, I think he is good enough and that’s why he plays. He needs to show his skills on the pitch, even if we should not ask too much either.

“He is here. We all know the huge competition we have in the midfield but it’s not the others and him. It’s totally him among the others. I will need to make some choices.”

