Man Utd rival Arsenal, Tottenham for record-breaking French attacker

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs hoping to prise Desire Doue away from Rennes, according to reports.

Doue is an 18-year-old attacker who can operate as a No 10 or on the left wing. He was born in Angers but came through the Rennes academy ranks before gaining promotion to their first team in July 2022.

Doue made his senior debut for Rennes in August 2022. Later that month, the teenager scored his first goal against Brest and became the first player born in 2005 to score in any of Europe’s big five leagues.

Doue has continued his development this season and has amassed a record of four goals and six assists in 43 appearances, which includes goals against Lyon and Toulouse.

That is not a breath-taking record, but it is still very impressive considering Doue’s tender age. He is viewed as one of the best young forwards in France and could end up emerging into a top-class operator.

In January, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund were credited with interest in the France U23 international, though he remained at Rennes.

According to fresh reports emerging from France, Dortmund remain on Doue’s trail. But they have now been joined by plenty of other clubs in the transfer pursuit, including some of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals.

It is claimed that Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham have all converged on Doue. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain would like to keep him in Ligue 1, while Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are interested, too.

Man Utd transfers: Desire Doue in Ratcliffe sights

Rennes are currently in a relatively strong negotiating position, as Doue’s contract runs until June 2026. As such, they could demand far more than the €20million (£17m) valuation that some reports have given the player.

Although, Rennes will have to make a big decision over Doue’s future in the next 12 months. If the starlet decides he will not renew his contract, then Rennes will have to consider offers to avoid one of their most exciting academy graduates of recent years from running down his contract.

Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs normally have the advantage over most other clubs when it comes to paying big fees for players and giving them lucrative contracts. However, that is not the case with PSG.

But with the Premier League currently the biggest and best division in the world, Doue will have to choose between staying in France with PSG or testing himself out against the Prem’s elite defenders by joining Man Utd, Arsenal or Spurs.

