Man Utd to rival Liverpool and two others for Real Madrid superstar as Ratcliffe eyes Antony upgrade

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is one of the best wingers in the world and reports suggest that Manchester United and Liverpool are among the Premier League sides chasing his signature.

It’s claimed that Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in the Brazilian international, who could be on the move this summer.

Rodrygo signed for Real Madrid in 2019 and has helped them to lift nine major trophies, including one Champions League and two LaLiga titles.

He remains a key player for the Spanish giants. He’s scored 15 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions this season, as well as contributing eight assists.

Rodrygo would certainly be an asset for any Premier League side. He is quick, has relentless energy and has unbelievable technical ability. The forward isn’t the tallest player but is never bullied off the ball and his goal contribution stats speak for themselves.

Fresh reports suggest that the extremely talented 23-year-old could join a Premier League club this summer.

Premier League giants chasing Real Madrid winger

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Get Spanish Football News, from England alone, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City are all interested in signing Rodrygo.

The youngster has found his name ‘front and centre in the Real Madrid headlines’ recently as a departure from the Bernabeu becomes increasingly likely.

The LaLiga side look set to bring in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian starlet Endrick this summer – so Rodrygo could see his minutes decrease next season as a consequence.

Rodrygo’s priority for next term is playing consistent first team football and the Premier League quartet are very interested in giving him that chance.

Liverpool are expected to lose Mohamed Salah in the coming months amid renewed interest from Saudi side Al Ittihad and will need to bring in a quality replacement for him.

Previous reports have suggested that the Merseyside club have already made two offers for Rodrygo as they aim to beat the competition.

Man Utd, on the other hand, are looking for a new winger to provide competition for the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford, whose form has been underwhelming this season.

Arsenal already have top quality wingers Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard in their ranks, while Man City have Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden – but both reportedly see Rodrygo as a world class player they’d love to have at their disposal.

It’s thought that Real Madrid value Rodrygo at around €100m (£85.7m), so it will be interesting to see if any of his suitors are willing to match that price tag.

