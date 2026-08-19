Man Utd rocked as Arsenal accelerate TWO signings from Old Trafford

Arsenal are confident of wrapping up two raids on Manchester United in what could be considered revenge signings, according to multiple reliable reports.

It’s been a busy day for both Arsenal and Man Utd in the transfer market. The Gunners have agreed a deal with Aston Villa for Ezri Konsa’s transfer worth £51m plus add-ons.

Konsa has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is scheduled to undergo a medical on Thursday.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are roaring towards an agreement to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton for their much anticipated third arrival in the engine room.

Personal terms with the holding midfielder were agreed last summer and that pre-existing deal remains valid one year on.

A club-to-club agreement isn’t yet in place, though all sources are reporting the deal will get done after United signalled they’ll bid again after an opening offer worth £60m plus £5m in add-ons was rebuffed.

And according to both The Telegraph and Athletic, both Arsenal and Man Utd are set to meet in the market, with the Gunners accelerating a double raid for two United youngsters.

Arsenal are primarily signing players who’ll make instant impacts this summer, though they aren’t taking their eye off the future completely, with a double swoop on the way.

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Arsenal confident they’ll sign two Man Utd youngsters

The Telegraph led the way when explaining: ‘Arsenal are pursuing deals for two Manchester United youngsters. #AFC growing in confidence that they can sign James Scanlon (19) and Habeeb Ogunneye (20).’

The Athletic subsequently verified those claims, stating on their website: ‘Arsenal are working to complete the signings of Manchester United academy players James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye.

‘The north London club are confident of finalising deals for both Scanlon, a 19-year-old winger, and 20-year-old right-back Ogunneye.’

Academy raids between the biggest English sides have become increasingly common in recent years, and the Gunners fell victim to Man Utd on two occasions in 2025.

Centre-back Ayden Heaven and striker Chido Obi were both poached by Man Utd. This time, it’s Arsenal returning the favour and doing the raiding themselves.

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