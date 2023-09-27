Man Utd rocked as Arsenal get serious for major signing that’s eluded Ten Hag twice

Arsenal and one other Premier League big hitter are ‘seriously interested’ in launching a January raid for a player Manchester United have twice failed to sign since Erik ten Hag took charge, per a report.

The biggest transfer saga of Ten Hag’s first summer as Man Utd boss revolved around Frenkie de Jong. However, once it became apparent the Dutchman would not leave Barcelona, United quickly turned their attention to Adrien Rabiot of Juventus.

The Guardian reported an initial agreement worth £15m was struck, though the deal collapsed when Rabiot’s mother – who serves as her son’s agent – priced Adrien out of a move. The Red Devils would ultimately go on to sign midfield option No 3 – Casemiro.

Fast forward one year and Man Utd again attempted to bring the classy France international to Old Trafford. Indeed, the Athletic confirmed United officials were in direct contact with the Rabiot family in late-June.

Their chances looked rosier given Rabiot was due to become a free agent on June 30. But the story would end in disappointment for Man Utd once again when Rabiot performed a surprise late U-turn and signed a one-year contract to remain at Juventus.

The Daily Express recently brought news of United mulling a third approach for the 28-year-old. However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal and Newcastle could torpedo their hopes.

The report states Arsenal and Newcastle are ‘seriously interested’ in Rabiot and it’s hinted a January transfer is possible.

A winter window switch would allow Juventus to generate a transfer fee for a player who’ll only have six months left on his deal at that time.

Juve banking on another contract U-turn

It’s stressed Juve’s preferred outcome is Rabiot simply confounds expectations and once again signs a new contract in Turin. To that end, a ‘substantial’ renewal offer is in the works right now.

But if Rabiot decides it’s finally time to move on, the Gunners and Magpies are put forward as more than viable contenders to swoop in January.

Rabiot operates primarily in central midfield and has rediscovered his groove over the last 16 months.

He’s once again a guaranteed starter for Max Allegri and has returned a goal and two assists in six appearances this term.

Rabiot scored a career-high eight league goals last season and is a firm fixture in Didier Deschamps’ plans with the French national team.

