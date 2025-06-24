Viktor Gyokeres has informed Sporting CP he’ll never play for the club again and, after their move for Benjamin Sesko stalled, Arsenal are ready to go all in on the Swede, TEAMtalk understands.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are desperate to sign a potent new striker this summer. The Gunners believe a deadly new No 9 can transform them from challengers to champions. Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, has determined Man Utd’s attacking options are the club’s weakest link.

Amorim wants to field an entirely new forward line consisting of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo who’ll scheme in behind the new striker.

United initially hoped to sign Liam Delap before missing out on Champions League football prompted the Englishman to choose Chelsea.

Accordingly, Man Utd re-focused their gaze on Gyokeres who is willing to join the Red Devils despite the absence of UCL football.

Gyokeres, 27, is prioritising a move to Arsenal, meaning United’s hopes rest on the Gunners looking elsewhere.

Arsenal have narrowed their striker search down to two players – Sesko and Gyokeres. Mikel Arteta is understood to favour Sesko, while sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a bigger fan of Gyokeres.

Arteta appeared to get his way after Arsenal decided to ramp up a move for the RB Leipzig man first. However, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed negotiations have stalled.

Sources tell us Sesko’s high salary demands are putting Arsenal off and at present, the deal is NOT progressing.

That is greatly increasing the chances of Arsenal putting their eggs in the Gyokeres basket. Indeed, reports in Portugal state a sizeable bid is imminent.

And according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Gyokeres has informed Sporting he’ll never wear the club’s jersey again.

“Viktor Gyokeres has already personally informed Sporting president [Frederico] Varandas about his decision to leave, no intention to play for the club anymore.

“Gyokeres wants new chapter, he feels heartbroken after exit pact and not expected to return to training.”

Why Viktor Gyokeres is upset at Sporting

Gyokeres’ dissatisfaction with the club he helped fire to successive Primeira Liga titles stems from an unofficial verbal pact agreed last summer.

The pact was made between Gyokeres, his agent and Sporting’s then-director, Hugo Viana, who is now pulling the strings at Manchester City.

Gyokeres’ release clause is set at €100m and the verbal pact stipulated the striker could leave in the summer of 2025 for around €65m-€70m.

However, with Viana now out of the picture, Sporting and their president are not honouring the arrangement that was never put into writing.

Instead, Sporting are demanding a higher fee in a move that could put potential suitors like Arsenal and Man Utd off, much to Gyokeres’ dismay.

Gyokeres’ incredible goalscoring numbers at Sporting