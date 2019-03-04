Man Utd rocked as AC Milan want €80m midfielder scouted by Liverpool

AC Milan are looking to steal a march on the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG to land a star Lazio midfielder, a report claims.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including United, Juventus, Chelsea and Milan.

With the future surrounding midfield Paul Pogba seemingly uncertain, the report suggested that the Frenchman could be sold to fund the outlay required for Milinkovic-Savic, while the Mirror even stated that Liverpool sent scouts to watch Milinkovic-Savic earlier this season.

Calciomercato.com claimed on Sunday that Ligue 1 giants PSG are readying a huge £91m (€100m) summer bid to land Milinkovic-Savic, having learned of his potential availability.

Now, a report from Tuttosport (via aggregator MilanNews.it) claims that AC Milan want Milinkovic-Savic as their marquee summer signing.

The Serie A giants changed ownership in the summer as hedge fund company Elliott Management took the reins from Yonghong Li, and the US-based firm want to reward the club should they qualify for the Champions League.

Tuttosport goes on to add that Milinkovic-Savic has seen his valuation drop since last summer – with his €120m price-tag six months ago now trimmed to just €80m.

Rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso is eager to reinforce his midfield this summer, with Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia having suffered long-term injuries that have left them thin on depth.

Lucas Paqueta and Tiemoue Bakayoko have stepped up to the plate, but there are also doubts over the long-term future of Franck Kessie amid interest from Chelsea and Spurs.

As mentioned, Milinkovic-Savic has not been in as red-hot form this season – he has amassed a combined five goals and assists in 22 Serie A appearances, compared to 16 goals and assists in 35 last term.

