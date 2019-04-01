Man Utd rocked as club re-enter race for £129m World Cup winner

Barcelona have apparently re-entered the race for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann amid reports of Manchester United interest.

Griezmann’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano has been the subject of recent speculation as reports from Spain have suggested he will look to move on at the end of the season.

The 28-year-0ld saw himself linked with Barcelona last summer, while Manchester United were also in the running to sign the diminutive striker before he decided to stay with Atletico.

The World Cup winner could be on the move this summer though, with a range of links resurfacing including the likes of Barca, Man Utd and PSG.

It was claimed by ESPN two weeks ago though that Barcelona had declared themselves out of the running to land Griezmann, and would instead focus on other targets.

It was even suggested that Griezmann‘s entourage had apologised to the Catalan side for rejecting them in the first place, in an attempt to push through a summer move.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are still interested in the former Sociedad star, and could launch a fresh bid in the summer transfer window.

Griezmann has netted 18 times in 40 appearances in all competitions for Atletico this season, and it is widely claimed that his release clause will drop to £129m on July 1.

