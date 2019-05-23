Man Utd rocked as rivals Man City beat them to £52m full-back target

Manchester City have beaten rivals Manchester United to the signing of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, according to a report.

The Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.

Reports then suggested that United are readying a bid of £42million for Cancelo to try and tempt Juventus to part with their prized full-back.

However, there has been a twist in the saga, as Portuguese outlet Record are claiming that it is in fact Man City who have won the race for his signature.

They state that the Premier League champions are set to pay £52million (€60m) to land him, and Pep Guardiola views him as a more attacking alternative to Kyle Walker.

Danilo is set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer meaning cover at full-back is needed, while Cancelo can also play as a wide midfielder or a winger, and with uncertainty surrounding Leroy Sane’s future he could fill a gap there.

Cancelo has failed to establish himself as the first choice right-back under Max Allegri, with Mattia De Sciglio tending to start bigger games.

