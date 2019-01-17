Man Utd rocked as star €100m midfielder has heart set on exit

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow as star man Paul Pogba has revealed that he still wants to leave the club, a report claims.

A month on from being left on the bench in a loss at Liverpool that proved to be the Jose Mourinho’s final match in charge, the 25-year-old produced another fine display as United won 1-0 at Tottenham on Sunday.

Fresh from being crowned United’s player of the month for December, Pogba’s exceptional pass put Marcus Rashford through to score late in the first half – his fourth Premier League assist since Solskjaer came in as caretaker boss.

The France midfielder has also netted four goals in that period and is thriving under a manager who has given him the freedom to express himself.

“I’m enjoying playing football,” Pogba said.

“It was difficult in the system (under Mourinho), the tactics we used to play.

“I like to be more attacking, pressing, play high. Defending is not my best attribute.”

However, a shock report from Spanish outlet Don Balon states that despite his recent upturn in form, Pogba is still unhappy with life at United and wants to leave the club.

They cite Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus as three possible destinations – with the Italian giants strongest linked recently.

It has been claimed that Pogba could still reunite with Juventus in the coming summer. Reports stated that the Bianconeri are refusing to give up on the idea of bringing Pogba back to the club, having sold him to United in an £89m deal back in 2016.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!