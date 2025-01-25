Man Utd rocked as England int’l chooses Tottenham to bring marvellous transfer within reach

Tottenham believe an England international certain to be on the move next summer has chosen Spurs instead of signing for Manchester United or West Ham.

Among England’s breakout stars in 2024 included Lille midfielder, Angel Gomes. The former Man Utd star has quietly established himself as an all-purpose central midfielder since moving to France in 2020.

The 24-year-old racked up four caps for England last year after finishing the 2023/24 season as Ligue 1’s joint-top assist provider with eight.

Gomes’ current deal with Lille is due to expire at season’s end and an extension is not thought to be in the player’s thinking.

As such, clubs outside of France are free to forge a pre-contract agreement with Gomes who has now entered the final six months of his deal.

Man Utd have been linked with bringing Gomes back to Old Trafford by numerous outlets. But according to GiveMeSport, Gomes actually favours signing with Tottenham instead.

Perhaps with that in mind, it’s noted Man Utd have so far ‘stopped short’ of putting an offer to their former star.

West Ham – who have made Gomes an offer – have also been marginalised.

‘The Lille star is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Hotspur Way instead of the London Stadium or Old Trafford,’ stated the report.

That has come as a major boost to Tottenham who are said to possess ‘growing confidence’ of striking a deal.

Accordingly, and with Gomes believed to want Spurs as much as Spurs want Gomes, the club are ‘putting together a proposal’ to seal a deal.

No transfer fee, but high wages

As mentioned, a pre-contract agreement would result in Gomes arriving at Tottenham next summer and not in the January window.

That will allow Tottenham to avoid having to pay a transfer fee for a player who would not come cheaply were his contract not running down.

However, given the mass interest in Gomes – GMS named Bundesliga trio Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as sniffing around a deal too – Tottenham may have to go above and beyond in the salary stakes.

The report concluded Gomes ‘could seek a major wage increase to in the region of £150,000-per-week’ in an effort to capitalise on the widespread interest.

Man Utd are expected to be on the hunt for new central midfielders in the summer, though may have to look beyond Gomes.

Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo will be at the club for the long haul. Casemiro is up for sale, while Christian Eriksen is out of contract in the summer and won’t be offered a new deal.

Youngster Toby Collyer could come to the fore as the season rolls on after an encouraging showing last time out against Rangers.

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho-Nkunku swap ON / United wouldn’t win in Scotland

In other news, Sky Germany have confirmed Man Utd and Chelsea are in ‘direct contact’ for a blockbuster swap involving Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku.

Both players are open to leaving their current sides are there is only a small discrepancy in each club’s respective valuation of their player.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT host, Jason Cundy, has remarkably claimed Man Utd would struggle to pip Celtic to the SPL title if playing in Scotland.

On the back of Man Utd labouring against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, Cundy said: “Terrible, terrible football. What have I just watched?

“Two teams that just are just trying to find and fight their way to get something going.

“Man United, honestly… what was [Jack] Butland and the own goal about? If you ask Jack Butland to punch the ball his own goal when he’s trying to punch it one way, yet somehow get some backspin on it you know, he wouldn’t be able to do it. A freak goal.

“It’s all about the result. Yeah, knockout cup football is all about the result. But Man United fans are looking for a bit more, you’re looking for like seeds or a little bit of, you know, green shoots of recovery.

“‘Is there something there we can build? Is there something happening?’ Sad news for them is no, there’s no green shoots of recovery, that’s all about the result.”

Cundy continued: “Based on what I’m looking at and the bits I’ve seen from Celtic, I don’t think United would beat them.

“So Rangers are some distance behind Celtic, right? There’s a chasm between them, and there’s another chasm between them and [Dundee United] who are third [in the Scottish Premiership].

“Man United, this is a side… There’s many reasons as to why United are where they are and how they are.

“But the goal that they conceded, what is Harry Maguire doing? Now, this is his position, this is where it suits him. It’s a long way, he sees it coming… it’s terrible defending. It’s a lovely finish with his laces right, but what is Maguire doing?”