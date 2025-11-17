Man Utd and Roma thrash out Zirkzee deal conditions; Tottenham move is plan B

A report from Italy has shed light on the conditions that will make or break Manchester United and Roma’s deal for Joshua Zirkzee, and a disgruntled Tottenham forward is a back-up option if progress can’t be made.

Zirkzee’s future is up in the air at a critical point in his career. The rarely-selected frontman fears he’ll not be included in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup. Only playing regularly at club level will give him the best chance of breaking back into Ronald Koeman’s squad.

Man Utd are understood to be willing to loan Zirkzee out in January, even despite Benjamin Sesko sustaining a knee injury.

The severity of Sesko’s injury is still unknown, though the belief is the Slovenian has avoided a serious problem.

Zirkzee has the opportunity to remain in England if leaving United. West Ham have called the Red Devils and Everton are lurking with intent too.

However, the likeliest outcome if he is to depart is a return to Serie A by way of Roma, according to our insider, Dean Jones.

Like West Ham, Roma have spoken with representatives at Man Utd to discuss the conditions of a deal and the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport has provided insight into the terms under consideration.

It’s claimed Man Utd will insist on either an option or obligation to buy being included. Regarding cost, the figure of €35m /£30.8m was mentioned.

United originally paid Bologna €41.5m / £36.5m, meaning they’d be prepared to swallow a small loss. Given Zirkzee clearly hasn’t worked out in England, as evidenced by his return of seven goals and three assists in 54 appearances, a small loss is to be expected.

Zirkzee pockets roughly £105,000-a-week at present and GdS stated Roma only want to cover half of the salary during the initial loan.

Whether United would accept that split or whether they’d demand Roma cover more or perhaps all of the wages remains to be seen.

In any case, what is clear is Zirkzee is Roma’s No 1 striker target right now and the report insisted the Serie A co-leaders want a quick resolution one way or another in ‘early January.’

Roma are not content to let negotiations drag on through fear of then missing out on a plan B. And per the report, one of their back-up options also plays in England…

Tottenham forward the plan B

Roma won’t have far to look to find an ideal alternative to Zirkzee, with the report stating Tottenham’s Mathys Tel is on their radar.

Tel joined Spurs outright for £30m over the summer, but has struggled to convince new boss Thomas Frank he’s worthy of regular minutes.

Tel was left out of Spurs’ Champions League squad for the group phase. Chances on the domestic scene have not been forthcoming either, with the young forward racking up just 249 minutes of Premier League action this term.

Tel’s situation could get even bleaker when the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke return from injury. Accordingly, GdS stated Tel is ‘eager for a change of scenery.’

It’s stressed a loan would be the only viable outcome, with neither Tel or Tottenham ready to throw in the towel permanently just yet.

A loan would suit Roma, especially if the Frenchman can reinforce Roma’s quest for a first Serie A title since the 2000/01 campaign.

