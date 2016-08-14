Rooney has ‘nothing to prove’, Zlatan puts team first

Wayne Rooney insists he’ll score regularly after opening his Manchester United account for the season at Bournemouth.

United got their season off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory at Dean Court, with Rooney’s second-half header sandwiched by goals from Juan Mata and Premier League debutant Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jose Mourinho selected Rooney in the No.10 position behind Ibrahimovic, and the captain says he’ll continue to prove his doubters wrong if he remains in the role.

“I keep doing it. I’ve nothing to prove to anyone,” Rooney told Sky Sports. “I’ve played this game a long time and I believe in my own ability. I believe I’m good enough to play and if I play where I played today, then I’ll score goals.”

“It was important to win the first game. We were better in the second half, we played some good stuff and created chance. We looked a big threat at times on the counter-attack so there are a lot of positives. Obviously three goals and three points is the most important thing.”

After strengthening this summer, United are fancied by many to challenge for the title and Rooney says the squad believes they can be serious contenders.

“I think we’re always optimistic,” he added. “We believe we can win and win titles but I think we’ve made a real statement this summer, bringing in Zlatan, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly, they are four great signings who will all improve the teams.

“Obviously we have a new manager too, who’s won throphies wherever he’s been. So there is a lot of excitement. Not just from ourselves but among the fans – you can sense that.”

Ibrahimovic netted his first Premier League goal on the south coast but the new signing is keeping his feet on the ground.

He said: “The team did good. It was a difficult game. in the first half we weren’t 100 per cent but in the second half it became easier with more space and we could play our game more. It was a good start and important to start well.

“It is not easy. Everything is new for me – team-mates, club, environment – but slowly I’ll get settled in, play my game and help the team win.

“I try to do my job and help my team-mates. The first objective is to win, and then if I can score and help the team like that, then good. But whether it’s me who scores, Wayne or someone else, it is the same importance. The victory is the most important thing. Whoever scores is just a bonus.”