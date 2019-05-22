Liverpool or Tottenham are the two clubs most likely to sign Gareth Bale this summer, according to respected Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda.

Bale’s time at the Bernabeu appears to have ended on a sour note after being left out of Real Madrid’s final four matches of the season and, though he did make the bench on Sunday, it’s pretty clear he’ll likely need to accept a move away to resurrect his career.

Manchester United and Tottenham have both been mentioned as potential suitors for the Wales forward – but buyers are not exactly clambering over themselves to sign him, given the huge costs likely to be involved.

And having failed to acknowledge the Real supporters in their final match of the season, it’s widely accepted Bale will move on this summer.

However, Inda claims United’s interest in the winger has cooled – most likely as the Red Devils have targeted his young Wales teammate Dan James instead – and that Bale’s next destination is most likely to be Tottenham, while Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

“Bale has spent the day playing golf at La Moraleja,” said Inda, in quotes reported by the Daily Star.

“And it is very likely that he will reach either of the two finalists in the Champions League, Tottenham or Liverpool.

“That operation would be accompanied by Christian Eriksen plus a quantity of money.”

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon said the jeering Bale has been subjected to by his own supporters this season has been wholly unfair, though he acknowledges that the 29-year-old’s failure to learn any Spanish has not helped his cause.

Calderon said: “I think it is a bit unfair. He has been having many problems with injuries so he couldn’t play regularly.

“He also hasn’t learned any single word in Spanish. That hasn’t given him the opportunity to give any interview and to get in touch with the fans.”

Calderon also said Bale suffered from constant comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Madrid to join Juventus in a £105million move last summer.

“He came here with a great handicap. We paid for him more than for Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

“The fans expected that he could be able to score more goals and to play better but to be able to play like Cristiano is impossible.”

