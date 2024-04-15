Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd sanction triple exit with £131m pair to take their places; Liverpool to get second Sporting man if Amorim signs

It could be three out and two in at the heart of defence for Man Utd

There’ll be mass changes in the Manchester United centre-back ranks this summer, while Ruben Amorim could bring a key Sporting CP ally to Anfield if signing with Liverpool and Manchester City have found their £100m-rated successor to Kevin De Bruyne – all in Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

THREE OUT, TWO IN AT MAN UTD

Man Utd are expected to part ways with THREE centre-backs this summer, while reports suggest their places could be taken by an £80m-rated Premier League man and a Brazil international valued at £51m.

Man Utd’s biggest weakness over recent months has been painfully clear for all to see. The Red Devils simply cannot keep opposing attacks quiet and have given up 107 shots over their last four league encounters – none of which they’ve won.

Where the blame truly lays is open to debate, though those at the heart of United’s defence are coming under the microscope.

Lisandro Martinez is the best centre-back at United, though has seen his season ravaged by injury. Finding a long-term partner for the Argentine is a priority for new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as well as landing excellent strength in depth in the position.

Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are both out of contract at season’s end. Varane’s deal contains a club option for an extra year, though triggering it would keep the declining Frenchman on his colossal £340,000-a-week wages.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Varane is now ‘out of [the] plans’ at Man Utd. In other words, he’ll be let go at season’s end.

But according to Galetti, Harry Maguire will also join Varane and Evans in leaving the Red Devils. Taking to X, the journalist stated: “Another centre-back could say goodbye in June: Maguire.”

The Sun previously reported West Ham will make a second attempt to sign Maguire having failed to land the England international in 2023.

The Hammers did agree a £30m deal with United, though the belief is Maguire snubbed the move and refused to negotiate personal terms with West Ham.

But fast forward almost a year and according to Galetti, Man Utd will once again attempt to offload Maguire. In the reporter’s words, Man Utd are ‘open to letting him go in the summer.’

With as many as three centre-backs on the way out, multiple additions are clearly required.

Branthwaite, Bremer to revitalise Man Utd defence?

Both the Mirror and Sun have listed Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as United’s No 1 target at centre-back.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay in Everton’s rearguard this term which has produced the fourth-meanest defence in the division thus far. Only Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool have shipped fewer goals than Everton’s mark of 42.

Financial woes mean Everton must cash in on one of the prized assets to balance the books this summer – irrespective of whether they beat the drop.

Everton’s top end valuation of Branthwaite is understood to be £80m.

Elsewhere, Galetti named Juventus and Brazil international, Gleison Bremer, as being on Man Utd’s radar.

Bremer, 27, can be signed for roughly €60m/£51m this summer thanks to a verbal pact with Juventus.

Bremer’s deal contains a €60m release clause that activates in 2025, though Juve will consider any offers they receive of that size this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A fresh update from La Gazzetta dello Sport over the weekend concluded with the line ‘Bremer can leave Turin very soon’ if Man Utd bid €60m.

VIANA COULD FOLLOW AMORIM TO ANFIELD

Sporting CP’s director of football, Hugo Viana, could follow Ruben Amorim to Anfield and work alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes. Viana is also a target for Newcastle who will lose Dan Ashworth to Man Utd. (Pedro Sepulveda)

Man Utd have held ‘concrete talks’ over the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutch wing-back can be signed via a €40m release clause. (BILD)

There is no truth to the claims Bayern Munich have contacted Zinedine Zidane over the prospect of replacing Thomas Tuchel as their next manager. (Sky Germany)

Instead, Bayern’s focus is on hiring Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi a back-up option. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea are prepared to muscle Man Utd and Liverpool out of the race to sign Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners by lodging a sizeable €60m bid. (Sport Media Set)

MAN CITY FIND DE BRUYNE REPLACEMENT

Man City will give strong consideration to signing Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes if Kevin De Bruyne leaves the club. De Bruyne is a concrete target for the Saudi Pro League, while Guimaraes’ Newcastle deal contains a £100m release clause. (Spanish press)

Arsenal ‘aren’t oriented’ to trigger the one-year extension in Jorginho’s contract. Juventus have made an approach for the would-be free agent, though Arsenal may offer a longer-term contract. (Rudy Galetti)

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller is expected to retire as a professional footballer at the end of the 2024/25 season. (Kicker)

Lille’s Jonathan David is the leading contender to take Victor Osimhen’s place if sold by Napoli this summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

The current Man Utd plan regarding Mason Greenwood is to sell the forward this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

DOUBLE TOTTENHAM UPDATE

Tottenham hold genuine interest in signing Bologna centre-back, Ricardo Calafioro, this summer. (TuttoSport)

Sevilla have decided they will not make an attempt to re-sign Tottenham loanee Alejo Veliz – be it outright or via a second loan spell. Upon Veliz returning to north London, Spurs will explore another loan opportunity involving a club where the Argentine striker is far more likely to play regularly. (Fabrizio Romano & Spanish press)

Barcelona are confident 17-year-old centre-back sensation Pau Cubarsi will sign a new contract at the Camp Nou despite interest from the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd will offload big-money flop Antony at season’s end and hope to sign Michael Olise of Crystal Palace as his replacement. Olise’s deal at Selhurst Park contains a reported £60m release clause. (Rudy Galetti)

Former Bayern Munich boss, Niko Kovac, has emerged as a shock new contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. Sporting’s Amorim remains the favourite for now. (Daily Mail)