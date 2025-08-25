Manchester United have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign an explosive young Chelsea talent as part of a swap deal for misfit Old Trafford attacker Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine attacker has repeatedly been told by Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim that he no longer has a future at the club and has been frozen out of the first-team picture altogether.

Garnacho himself is determined to remain in England and play for another Premier League club, having already rejected an opportunity to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, with Chelsea still his preferred destination.

TEAMtalk have continually reported that Garnacho to Stamford Bridge is likely, especially with personal terms already having been agreed. However, the two clubs remain some way apart when it comes to the fee, with Man Utd wanting £50million and Chelsea valuing the 21-year-old at nearer to £30m.

Enzo Maresca’s men are currently looking to offload the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in order to satisfy PSR and also balance their squad ahead of potentially landing more signings before the summer window shuts on September 1.

To that end, they had hoped to tempt United by including highly-rated 19-year-old winger George as part of the deal for Garnacho.

The 19-year-old, who has been a regular performer at England youth level, has made eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea, scoring once, and was on the bench for their Europa Conference League truimph last season.

Romano remains confident over Garnacho to Chelsea

Despite the offer of a Garnacho, George swap, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he still expects the former to end up at Stamford Bridge.

As for George, the talented attacker was also a target for Everton before they made their move to sign Tyler Dibling, while Italian outfit Roma are also admirers of the player.

Indeed, Romano recently told his YouTube channel: “I can 100% tell you that Chelsea expect the Alejandro Garnacho deal to happen.

“The player expects that this deal will happen as he has turned down many opportunities.

“There were some talks to include Tyrique George in the deal… but I was told this option stopped a few weeks ago.

“He’s now being considered by Roma.”

Garnachos is in danger of being left in the wilderness if he fails to seal an exit before the deadline, especailly after being left out of United’s first two league outings of the season.

He currently remains training in exile, with Amorim admitting that the situation is not ideal.

Speaking before the Fulham clash, the United boss said: “I know that it’s not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it’s clear they want to play in a different club.

“So, we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, I have to try to have the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future.

“Then the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.

“When the window is closed, it’s a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and then a new life. Anything can happen.”

