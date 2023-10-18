A remarkable report has claimed Manchester United and West Ham United will come together to complete a £52m transfer that’s too good to pass up in January.

The futures of a whole host of Man Utd players are expected to come to a head in 2024. Mason Greenwood is one, and the latest on the 22-year-old suggests a three-way bidding war will erupt at season’s end.

Before then, the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho will no doubt be in the headlines during the January window.

West Ham are among those maintaining an interest in Maguire after failing to capture the England international over the summer. Man Utd accepted the Hammers’ £30m bid, though Maguire did not agree personal terms with West Ham.

Pellistri is a loan target for Villarreal, while Sancho could also be turfed out via the loan route unless his icy relationship with Erik ten Hag thaws over the next two-and-a-half months.

Regardless, today’s update regards McTominay who a remarkable report from Spain claims could be heading for West Ham.

They, along with Fulham and Bayern Munich, all showed interest in the 26-year-old midfielder in the off-season. In fact, West Ham tabled a £30m bid which ultimately fell below Man Utd’s loftier valuation.

But per the Spanish report (as cited by Caught Offside), Moyes is ready to come back in with a much improved €60m (approx. £52m) bid.

£52m bid to get ‘green light from Old Trafford’

A bid of that size is said to ‘indicate West Ham’s ambition to strengthen its team and compete at a higher level in the Premier League’.

McTominay scored an injury-time brace to help Man Utd overcome Brentford last time out and has also scored six times for Scotland in the qualification phase for Euro 2024. Clearly, the Scot is not just the defensive midfielder many categorised him as being earlier in his career.

The report adds a £52m offer will get the ‘green light from Old Trafford’. Man Utd reportedly ‘will not object to the transfer’ if a bid of that calibre is tabled.

West Ham splashed out on two new midfielders over the summer on the back of selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez signed up, though with Tomas Soucek a confirmed target of Inter Milan, another new midfielder might soon be required.

In the event McTominay were to ditch Man Utd for West Ham, the former would receive a sizeable sum to re-invest in the winter window.

Nonetheless, it would come as something of a surprise to see West Ham bid as high as £52m for McTominay given they topped out at £30m over the summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Rooney distraught as Birmingham learn former Man Utd man would cost outrageous fee