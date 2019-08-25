Man Utd scout £20m keeper linked with Liverpool amid De Gea exit fears

Manchester United have identified Dominik Livakovic as a replacement for David De Gea if the Spaniard does not sign a new contract, according to a report.

De Gea is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, but despite initial reports he would sign a new six-year deal, the 28-year-old is hesitating because of a clause which would see a 25% wage cut if United missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Therefore, United are being forced to consider solutions for next summer, by which time their four-time player of the year could have left for free.

According to The Sun, they have scouted relatively unknown Dinamo Zagreb keeper Livakovic, who kept a clean sheet as they attended the Croatian side’s Champions League play-off win over Rosenborg last week.

Livakovic, 24, has six caps for Croatia, having debuted in 2017, and was a key part of the Dinamo side that stormed to the Croatian league title last season.

The report claims that Livakovic would cost somewhere between £15m and £20m, a price that prompted Liverpool to abandon their interest in him before settling on a free transfer for Adrian instead earlier this summer.

