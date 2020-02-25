Man Utd scout pictured keeping tabs on Real Madrid schemer

Manchester United’s head of global scouting Marcel Bout was pictured taking in Real Sociedad’s game against Valencia on Saturday.

An image posted on social media showed Bout in attendance at Anoeta Stadium as Sociedad eased past Valencia 3-0 with a comfortable home win.

El Diario Vasco then ran a story claiming United were keeping tabs on 21-year-old Martin Odegaard, who is on loan from Real Madrid.

Their copy details increased interest in Sociedad players and claimed two scouts were in attendance on Saturday: “But which players did they follow? One of them did not want to give details. However, his pen flew when Martin Odegaard touched the ball.”

Odegaard, who signed for Real for around £2.3million in January 2015 as a 16-year-old, has been loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem, Heerenveen and Sociedad as Real look to get him up to speed.

And the 21-year-old has hit seven goals and eight assists in his best season to date, which has grabbed the attention of scouts across Europe.

Odegaard, who is the youngest ever player to play for Norway at senior level, at 15 years and 253 days, is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2023.

Madrid and Sociedad have agreed a two-year loan, but such has been his impact in LaLiga this season reports claimed Madrid were looking at recalling him early. Apparently though the Spanish giants would have to had to splash out £3.4m if they want to end the loan prematurely, according to AS.

The attacking midfielder, who has been linked with Liverpool and Man Utd previously, said in October he was happy playing for the Basque club.

“My intention is to play here two years, that is important to me and I haven’t thought about anything else,” Odegaard told ESPN Deportes.

“I have changed teams for two seasons in a row. For young players and for me it is also good to have some stability. That’s why I want to stay here for two years.

“Real Sociedad are a great club and hopefully we can play in Europe next season. My intention is to stay two years.

“There were many interested teams but for me it is important to have the feeling that the club really loves me and that their football style adapts to my characteristics.

“These kinds of things are more important than playing the Champions League at this stage of my life.

“The Coach, the philosophy and the project are more important. That was really what inspired me to come here.