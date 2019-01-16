Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dispatched Manchester United’s top scout to make a check on Steven Bergwijn amid reports the club are plotting a late January transfer window splurge for the PSV winger.

United were expected to keep their powder dry in the transfer market this month, but The Sun claims Solskjaer wants the club to activate the €20million (£17.5m) exit clause in the Dutch flyer’s contract – in a move that will ultimately clear the way for Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has made a huge impression since taking over from Jose Mourinho at the back end of last year and, having won all six of his matches in charge so far, is now the clear favourite to take over the role on a full-time basis at the end of the season.

And the Norwegian is now starting to mold (no pun intended!) United’s squad towards what he believes can steer the club back towards the top of the English game – with PSV winger Bergwijn a likely long-term replacement for expensive mistake Sanchez.

With Marcus Rashford now seen as the club’s central striker, Solskjaer wants to find more cover and competition for the wide attacking areas, with Bergwijn’s ability to play across the front seen as a key asset.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season with Eredivisie leaders PSV, scoring nine times and also laying on seven assists in just 16 outings – a record only three players in Holland can better.

United’s interest in Bergwijn was first reported back in October, with the player also thought to be on the radar of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But United appear to be in the driving seat, with Solskjaer reportedly set to make his move before the January transfer window shuts, with the player likely to be loaned back to the Dutch giants for the remainder of the season.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.