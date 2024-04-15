Manchester United will this week announce that they have secured the signing of one of the biggest prospects in the game, having convinced an elite teenage winger to commit his future to the Red Devils and having taken one step to securing one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s biggest objectives.

The British billionaire now has full sporting control at Old Trafford following his £1.3bn purchase into 27.7% of Manchester United and with majority shareholders, the Glazer family, stepping into the background. As a result, the 71-year-old is keen to challenge the recent duopoly on the game enjoyed by both Manchester City and Liverpool.

In order to do so, Ratcliffe is doing his utmost to assemble the strongest possible team behind the scenes, with Omar Berrada and Jean-Claude Blanc accepting director’s roles at the club, and with Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox being appointed as sporting director and technical director, respectively.

Making way, the club quickly announced the exit of Richard Arnold as CEO, while last week it was confirmed that another much-maligned figure – accused of wasting of £518m – has been shown the door.

Perhaps the biggest change of all, though, could come on the managerial front with Ratcliffe reportedly thinking long and hard about the prospect of replacing Erik ten Hag with a new coach. As it stands, United are in danger of suffering their worst-ever finish in Premier League history this season.

That came in the 2013/14 season when they could only finish seventh with 64 points (they did finish sixth in 2021/22 – the season before Ten Hag – having only won 58 points. And with six games remaining, United currently occupy seventh place, having won just 50 points so far.

Man Utd to sign up star teenage talent to pro deal

While the change of management would not come as a surprise, one factor Ratcliffe wants the club to ensure it does not lose is its identity and the boyhood United supporter knows all too well about the club’s fine reputation with unearthing the next generation.

Indeed, the club’s proud record of developing youngsters through their academy – Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are two of their finest most recent examples – dates back more than 86 years with the Red Devils incredibly naming an academy graduate in every match squad since 1938!

As a result, Ratcliffe is keen for that tradition to continue, and with Mainoo now poised to see his development this season rewarded with a significant new deal, the club are casting their eyes towards their academy again with another huge talent on the verge of breaking through.

To that end, huge things are being expected of top teenage star Shea Lacey, who has already been billed as the ‘scouse Lionel Messi’ and the ‘Luke Littler of football’, in a nod to the darts sensation.

Recognised as one of English football’s brighest prospects, Lacey has been making big waves in United’s Under-18s side this season and has already been invited to train with their first-team squad by Ten Hag this season.

Capped by England Under-17s, Liverpool-born Lacey has been on United’s books for a number of years, joining the Red Devils ahead of rival interest from a number of other Premier League sides.

Star youngster closing in on Man Utd debut

The player turned 17 on Sunday and is now eligible to sign pro forms. According to reports, Lacey – who comes from a family of Liverpool fans – is now set to put pen on paper this week, cementing his future to the Red Devils and despite reported interest in his services from his hometown club.

An inverted right winger by trade, Lacey has also been compared to Phil Foden for his abilities on the ball and can also operate either centrally or off the left side of the attack.

And with his signing set to be confirmed by Manchester United this week, the teenager will now be eligible to make his professional debut for the club.

To that end, Ten Hag could yet be tempted to name Lacey in a United matchday squad before the season is out as the club turn their thoughts to the future.

Alejandro Garnacho debuted for United at the age of 17 against Chelsea in April 2022, while Mainoo made his first senior appearance against Charlton Athletic in January 2023; now Lacey could be the next academy graduate to make the grade with his promise potentially even allowing the club to move on the likes of Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho on permanent deals with the pair both currently out on loan.

