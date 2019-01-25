Man Utd see bid for £40m Serie A defensive star rebuffed

Manchester United have reportedly seen a £40million bid for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic knocked back.

The 21-year-old is one of a number of centre-backs linked with a switch to Old Trafford since the summer, with the position remaining a priority to strengthen for whoever becomes the next permanent boss of the club.

Milenkovic has made a big name for himself since moving to Italy from Serbian outfit Partizan in 2017, with Fiorentina placing a £40m price tag on his head to ward off interest from potential suitors.

And according to Fiorentina chief Pantaleo Corvino, the Viola received an offer from United that was flatly rejected, while the also received bids for Giovanni Simeone, Federico Chiesa and Jordan Veretout.

“We rejected great offers from Lyon for Veretout, from Marseille for Simeone and from Manchester United for Nikola Milenkovic,” he told Italian newspaper Gazzette dello Sport.

“[Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis pressed for Chiesa.

“This is the right way for Fiorentina to grow.”

