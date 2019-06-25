Adrien Rabiot is poised to agree a free-transfer to Juventus this week – bringing to an end arguably the longest-drawn out transfer saga of the year.

Rabiot has not played for French champions PSG since December after telling them he would not be extending his contract, which expires next month.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham – but recent speculation had suggested that United and Serie A giants Juventus are the two teams in pole position.

United were reported to have put a tempting offer on the table to Rabiot last week and had hoped it would be enough to persuade the France midfielder to opt for Old Trafford.

And on Thursday evening, the player indicated it would come down to a straight fight between United and Juve for his services, when he told Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport: “I like Italy very much.

“Staying here is wonderful, you can rest and recharge your batteries. A demanding season awaits me.

“Juve came looking for me and we talked, but I can’t say anything else. I still don’t know where I’ll go. They’re a great club, where every good player would like to play.

“The same applies to them [United]. I still have to make a decision. I’m on holiday for now. You’ll know soon.”

But according to reliable Italian source Gianluca Di Marzio (via Metro) Rabiot will agree a move to Juventus in the next 24 hours when he will tell the Old Lady that he will move to Turin.

The 24-year-old will then sign his contract next week despite United’s will to give him a better salary than he is currently on at PSG.

