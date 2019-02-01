Man Utd send message to Fellaini after £10m China deal is sealed

Marouane Fellaini has completed his move from Manchester United to Chinese side Shandong Luneng, for a fee thought to be around £10million.

The 31-year-old Belgium midfielder made 177 appearances in all competitions for United after joining from Everton in the summer of 2013.

Fellaini, who last summer signed a new and improved deal until 2020, was as a key figure at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

But he has featured only once, as a late substitute, in United’s seven Premier League games since Mourinho was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in as caretaker manager.

Fellaini, who also under Solskjaer came on as a substitute in the FA Cup third-round win over Reading on January 5, has been ruled out of recent matches by a calf injury.

United said in a statement on their official website: “Manchester United can confirm that Marouane Fellaini has left the club on a permanent transfer.

“Everybody at United thanks Marouane for his service and wishes him well for the future as he completes his move to Shandong Luneng Taishan FC in China.”

Fellaini had posted an Instagram photo of himself at an airport on Thursday morning, with the phrase “let’s go” written across it.

