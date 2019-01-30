Man Utd send scouts to watch £105m teen playmaker linked with Liverpool

Manchester United remain interested in Benfica starlet Joao Felix and scouted the playmaker on Tuesday night, a report claims.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals and laid on two assists for his team-mates in his 11 appearances in the league – six of those starts – for Benfica this season.

The Portuguese side beat Boavista 5-1 on Tuesday and Felix carried on his impressive form when called upon with a goal and an assist.

Felix has played as both a midfielder and, more recently, as a striker for Benfica, with his displays reportedly attracting interest from German sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

And the Independent claims that United had a scout out watching Felix’s progress while they were drawing with Burnley 2-2 in the Premier League.

As well as the two Bundesliga outfits, Atletico Madrid are understood to be keen and a separate report in SportBild (via Sport Witness) claims Liverpool are ‘showing interest’.

Liverpool are understood to have seen a mammoth £61million approach for Felix rejected, while it has also been reported that the teenager has a £105m clause in his contract.