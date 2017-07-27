Man Utd send scouts to watch €38m-rated Belgian midfielder

Manchester United have interest in Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker, according to reports from Belgium.

Belgian outlet De Morgon claim that Jose Mourinho will send scouts to attend Anderlecht’s opening league encounter with Antwerp on Friday.

From there, they will gauge the ability of the 22-year-old Belgium international before deciding whether to make a move.

However, they face stiff competition as Serie A club AC Milan – who have rich new owners – and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will also send scouts to attend the match.

Dendoncker burst onto the scene after a string of impressive performances in the Europa League, including against United.

The player, however, reportedly carries a €38m price tag, meaning that the Red Devils would not only have to beat the competition, but they will try to bring the price tag down too.

When asked about United and Chelsea’s reported interest last month, Dendoncker said: “Those are nice clubs. We will see.”

Anderlecht on the other hand have insisted that the midfielder will not be sold this sumer.

“We want to keep him another year,” the club’s sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck told Het Nieuwsblad in June.

“We do not need the money.”