Man Utd send scouts to watch €40m-rated Copa America hero

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Gremio and Brazil sensation Everton Soares, according to the latest reports.

Everton is attracting interest from a number of top European sides after his exploits at the Copa America in which he was top scorer for Brazil, even netting in the final against Peru.

The forward has been linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and AC Milan, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interested in the 23-year-old.

Everton has previously admitted that he is aware of interest from abroad, and he even hinted at a possible switch to Old Trafford in June.

“I’m a player that’s always trying to get on top [of the opposition],” Everton told the Daily Mail after scoring for Brazil in the Copa America on Saturday.

“Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes. Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others.”

Everton scored 16 goals and assisted three in 37 games last season, and now a report from The Mirror claims that United sent scouts to watch him in action for Gremio this week.

He scores in the game against Bahia in the first leg of a Copa do Brasil tie, and it is possible that he could fetch a fee of above €40million – a figure which one journalist claimed had already been offered by their rivals Man City.

