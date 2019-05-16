Man Utd send signal to Real Madrid over £150m man in stunning kit launch

Manchester United have seemingly sent a message to potential suitors by making Paul Pogba the star of their new kit launch.

The France star’s future is under the spotlight once again this summer amid reports Real Madrid could look to bring him to Spain in a costly transfer.

And those rumours have been further substantiated by claims that Pogba has decided he wants out following United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and the fact that a clause in his deal means his wages will be cut by 25%.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on bringing the former Juventus star to the Bernabeu this summer, while Pogba himself admitted recently that it would be a “dream” to join them.

A report from the Daily Express though claims that Pogba is demanding a huge salary of £500k-a-week to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

United meanwhile, determined to make a profit on the fee they paid Juve back in 2016, will demand £150million from the LaLiga giants.

And the Red Devils have seemingly sent a strong message to Real by putting Pogba front and centre of the launch for their new shirt.

The new kit, which features a nod to the 1998-99 treble winning season, also features Jesse Lingard and David De Gea – a potential statement over the latter’s future.

Manchester United have dropped their home kit for 2019/20, with special detailing to mark 20 years since their famous treble win 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QHCtMWPD59 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 16, 2019

Spain keeper De Gea has so far refused to sign a new deal and there are apparently genuine fears that he could leave this summer for a cut-price fee – with his deal running down – or next summer for free.

De Gea has around 15 months to run on his current contract and the club have made little progress in negotiations over an extension with De Gea understood to want parity with top-earner Alexis Sanchez, who is on around £400,000-a-week.

