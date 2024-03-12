Man Utd sent packing, as Liverpool and Arsenal accelerate moves for Bundesliga ace; €60m bid to be accepted

With Man Utd turning their attention elsewhere, a Liverpool v Arsenal transfer war has erupted

The battle to sign a Bundesliga defender who can leave for €60m is boiling down to Arsenal versus Liverpool after Manchester United interest seemingly came to nothing, according to a report.

A major factor in Liverpool and Arsenal establishing themselves as title challengers (and winners in Liverpool’s case) over recent years is their extraordinary hit-rate in the transfer market.

The two clubs have barely put a foot wrong in the market, be it for cheap and cheerful signings like Wataru Endo or blockbuster arrivals like Declan Rice.

Recruitment has been something of a sore spot over at Old Trafford for many a year. However, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ushering in a new era, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

According to the Mirror, Man Utd intend to adjust their approach to transfers and buy younger in the market. Gone may be the days of landing superstar names at the back end of their careers, such as Raphael Varane and Casemiro, for example.

All three of United, Arsenal and Liverpool were named by BILD in February as monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt stand-out, Willian Pacho.

The Ecuador international is a left-footed centre-back who stands at 6ft 2in tall and has quickly emerged as one of the finest in his position in the Bundesliga.

Pacho. 22. has played the full 90 minutes in every Bundesliga match he’s started this season. He’s been a revelation from day one since arriving from Belgian side Royal Antwerp for €15m (add-ons included) last summer.

BILD claimed that despite only arriving last summer, a bid of €60m (approx. £51m) will be enough to convince Frankfurt to cash in after just a single season.

Now, a fresh update has been delivered on Pacho’s future by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool v Arsenal for Pacho; Man Utd shift focus to Everton

Taking to X, Plettenberg confirmed Pacho is on Arsenal and Liverpool’s shortlists for the summer, though Man Utd did not get a mention.

Perhaps explaining why, dual reports from the Mirror and Daily Star on Monday revealed Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been installed as United’s No 1 transfer target for the summer.

Man Utd’s apparent exit from the race thus leaves the door ajar for Liverpool and Arsenal. On that front, Plettenberg added Frankfurt have been informed of both clubs’ interest.

The reporter also echoed BILD’s claims that Frankfurt will do a deal if a bid of around €60m is tabled.

Plettenberg concluded by stating Pacho is a “top player and one to watch for summer transfer window.”

Who needs Pacho more?

Liverpool’s need for a new centre-half stems from the uncertain future of Joel Matip. The veteran will turn 33 in the summer and is out of contract at season’s end.

Coming off the back of ACL surgery, it seems unlikely owners FSG will be forthcoming with a new contract for a player who has served Liverpool excellently, though has been plagued by injuries.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have an abundance of options behind starting pair William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

All three of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior can play at centre-half despite generally being used in the full-back positions by Mikel Arteta.

But if Arsenal are to continue competing on multiple fronts for years to come, excellent strength in depth is a must across every department in their squad.

Man Utd, meanwhile, will see Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane’s contracts expire in the summer.

