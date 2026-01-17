Man Utd seriously considering hiring Bundesliga manager Chelsea spoke to before choosing Rosenior – Sources

Manchester United are already working behind the scenes as they plan for next season, and one of the names on their shortlist for the head coach role is Niko Kovač.

The Croatian coach, who is currently in charge of Borussia Dortmund, is considered a profile to watch closely in the coming months.

At this stage, there are no direct contacts or negotiations between Manchester United and Kovač. The English club does not plan to open formal talks until late spring, when a clearer picture of the future technical project will be defined.

Even so, Kovač remains one of the coaches being carefully monitored as United evaluate different options for the summer.

Kovač’s name has also been linked to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Chelsea seriously considered him before appointing Liam Rosenior as the replacement for Enzo Maresca.

During that process, Chelsea made contact to understand if there was any chance of bringing the Croatian coach to London.

The interest was driven by sporting director Laurence Stewart, who knows Kovač well from their time working together at Monaco.

However, those initial talks made it clear very quickly that Kovač had no intention of leaving Borussia Dortmund during the season.

The coach is under contract with BVB until 2027, and a winter or mid-season move was never realistic.

Despite this, the situation could change in the summer. The Premier League is seen as a possible destination for Kovač, and English clubs continue to follow his progress in Germany.

Manchester United, in particular, will keep him under observation as they prepare important decisions for the next season.

