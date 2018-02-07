Man Utd set £115m asking price for star man amid Real links

Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price if they are to sell star goalkeeper David De Gea to Real Madrid.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that De Gea had revised his contract demands at Manchester United.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal on a salary of around £500,000 a week smashed United’s existing wage structure, made him the highest-paid player in the Premier League and it may well now have an impact on the wages for the rest of the squad.

The Sun claim De Gea, whose current deal expires in June 2019, has upped his contract expectations. Sanchez’s salary has meant that De Gea, who currently earns £210,000 a week, now wants around £350,000 a week.

Spanish paper Sport now claim that Manchester United have set their asking price for the Spaniard at around £115m.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is apparently refusing to give up on De Gea, who almost moved to the Bernabeu two years ago.

An Old Trafford insider reportedly told The Sun: “The financial reality has completely altered for David and his people in terms of what his next deal should be worth.

“Last year it was thought getting closer to £250,000 a week would be realistic.

“He has seen United have even deeper pockets that even they first imagined. He is ready to go to a lot more.

“He has seen United have even deeper pockets that even they first imagined. He is ready to go to a lot more.

“The goalposts have shifted dramatically with what the likes of Sanchez, Pogba, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic are on.

“David knows his next contract could be his last big one and that Real Madrid are still hovering in the background.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

Planet Sport quiz: Test your knowledge on Rafa Nadal’s career. (Tennis365)