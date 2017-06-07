Man Utd set asking price as midfielder is ushered towards exit

Manchester United will hope to receive between £8million and £12million for flop Adnan Januzaj this summer, ESPN report.

The midfielder, who was once heavily touted as a star of the future, hasn’t kicked on since his initial breakthrough three years ago and has been told he can leave Old Trafford this summer.

He failed to impress at all on-loan at Sunderland last season and, with just a year left on his Man Utd contract, the Red Devils are looking to cash-in on the Belgian before he is able to walk away on a free transfer next summer.

While he is not expected to be short on options, it would be surprising to see him remain in the Premier League given his failure to sparkle.

Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco, Lyon, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma, and Napoli have all been credited with an interest.