Man Utd set for huge left-back blow as top target closes in on Serie A stay

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this summer appear to have taken a big hit.

Jose Mourinho has been looking at the Brazilian as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian, who both look certain to move on.

However, Juve CEO Giuseppe Marrotta is positive that the Serie A champions will agree a deal with the 27-year-old next week.

Sandro, who has played 133 games for Juve, is currently under contract until 2020 and Marrotta is sure he will his stay: “We will meet next week with his representative and I think there’s a desire to extend the contract.”

The news will come as a big blow to Mourinho, who may now have to switch targets again to solve his left-back conundrum.

United have previously been linked with a move for Tottenham star Danny Rose, although that particular rumour seems to have died a death.

Mourinho’s other alternative is to continue with converted winger Ashley Young in the role, a move that has revitalized the 32-year-old’s career and earned him an England World Cup spot.

United could, however, be about to land a new right-back after Valencia star Joao Cancelo was tipped to make a £30million switch to Old Trafford.

