Man Utd set huge €150m asking price for striker to ward off Real Madrid

Manchester United have set a massive €150million asking price for star striker Romelu Lukaku amid Real Madrid speculation, according to reports.

The Belgium international moved to Old Trafford last summer from Everton in a deal worth £75million and he hit the ground running in his first season at United with 26 goals in all competitions.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen to replace Karim Benzema with Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The report continues by saying that United aren’t keen on selling their prized asset and will make it as hard as possible for any prospective buyer by putting a €150m price tag on his head.

Lukaku has already hit four goals in 239 minutes at this summer’s World Cup as Belgium head into the quarter-finals after coming back from two down to beat Japan 3-2 in the last-16.

There has been little hint that Lukaku is unhappy at Old Trafford – despite reports of a rift with Jose Mourinho – and he seems to be looking forward to the new season with a positive mindset.

“I don’t know, you’d have to ask the manager,” Lukaku said near the end of last season when asked what it would take to win the Premier League in 2018/19.

“I’m really confident in my team-mates. I think we can do it with the team we have now, but we should have showed more consistency throughout the season.

“For us now it is up to us to be more consistent.

“The manager needs to see if he has to add more players but with the players we have now, I think we have enough. We just have to be more consistent.”

