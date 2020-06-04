Manchester United are reported to have told Estudiantes what it will cost for Marcos Rojo to make his move permanent when his loan arrangement expires.

Rojo returned to the club where his career began at the end of January after being frozen out of United’s squad by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentina defender was close to a move to Everton in the summer before talks broke down, with the defender having to perform a back-up role at Old Trafford since.

However, he moved back to Argentina in the winter window on a loan deal until the end of June, but the 30-year-old has not featured as much as the La Plata club would have liked.

Injuries have meant he played just once, before the league was suspended.

Estudiantes manager Leandro Desabato recently said he was keen for Rojo to stay in Argentina, but has now says the 30-year-old will most likely return to Manchester in the summer.

“We have to wait, but Rojo is likely to leave,” manager Leandro Desabato told Radio Late 931. “The loan is due, and if Manchester do not want to continue loaning, it’s understandable.”

And while the Argentinian club would like to negotiate a loan extension, United are keen to secure a sale only and are reported by El Dia to have told them he can leave for a fee of £9.5million.

Furthermore, the outlet claims Rojo has made a plea to his agent in a bid to push through the move and to convince United perhaps to accept a fee more in keeping with Estudiantes’ budget.

The 30-year-old is also wanted by Boca Juniors but they too would be unable to match United’s asking price.

As such, United could be forced to either extent his loan spell for a further season, but which time he will become a free agent, or for the Red Devils to accept a lesser fee now.

Rojo is soon to become a father and wants to bring his child up in his homeland, and he admitted recently that he is keen on an extension to his loan deal at the very least.

“If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months,” Rojo told local radio programme Estudiantes Y Su Gente in April.

As things stand, Rojo will be expected to report back to United later this month, unless an agreement can be reached.

Rojo has has made 122 appearances across all competitions since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

